Burger King issues apology for controversial tweet, says intent was to raise awareness about women in culinary arts

UNITED KINGDOM (WFLA/WJW) — Burger King has issued an apology after their United Kingdom Twitter account shared a controversial post in an attempt to raise awareness for International Women’s Day.

The burger brand tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen” Monday morning, which gained a lot of reactions from social media users worldwide.

Monday evening the brand said they “got their initial tweet wrong” and are sorry.

We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

The brand has since deleted the original tweet, saying “it was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don’t want to leave the space open for that.

Burger King UK says they were trying to bring attention to the small population of women chefs in the country.

“Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships,” the account wrote.

Burger King said they not only wanted to help women achieve their culinary dreams, but also hoped to “undermine an outdated stereotype.”

“It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive. “We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship programme for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations.” a spokesperson for Burger King told HuffPost UK.

However, the intended message was lost and Twitter users were quick to criticize the brand. Here are some of the replies to the initial tweet:

This tweet has 22,000 retweets.



Your reply tweet has 1,000 retweets.



This is why using sexist remarks as bait is a dumb, dumb idea. The majority of people aren't seeing your positive reply. They're just seeing a sexist comment made by a brand account. — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) March 8, 2021

Proof this could have even fit in one tweet



Please don't use sexism as clickbait. The men in my mentions proves the damage you're causing by doing this. pic.twitter.com/G0VKGgiZQp — Becca (@BeccaBeckery) March 8, 2021

Shameful Burger King absolutely bang out of order. On Women's Day no less! — Dell 💦 #BruceOut (@agbnufc_) March 8, 2021

https://twitter.com/hawtsylenda_A/status/1368876916296605696?s=20

I won’t be eating at your store again thanks — ChildishTalksHipHop🐻 (@childish_santan) March 8, 2021