AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are working to identify a gunman who fired into a crowd gathered outdoors in an Akron Metropolitan Housing community early Sunday.

“There was a large gathering. During the gathering shots were fired and what we do know is that some unknown suspect fired a number of rounds close to a dozen, striking two teenage victims, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old victim,” said Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller.

At least six of the bullets also pierced the outside walls of one of the apartments where a young mother said in a ‘GoFundMe’ post: “Bullets came though the house hitting above my children’s/niece’s heads, hitting walls, doors and windows!”

“You don’t know where those rounds go and, in this case, someone else could have been hurt these children could have been hurt and we have historically. Things happen like this in this city where a round penetrates a house and strikes somebody that had nothing to do with the conflict at all,” said Miller.

In an email to FOX 8 News, the young mother said she is concerned about gun violence and started the fundraiser so she could get enough money to move away.

“We want this specific resident to know, along with any other community member that the police department, we are doing our part,” Miller said. “Every day it’s a very daunting task, it’s very challenging and to that end we believe that to really curb violence or reduce it in any meaningful way it’s going to require partnership, collaboration from the entire community.”

Police were still investigating Monday.

WJW photo

They could not say if the two teenagers who were shot were targeted or if the shots were fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

Officers followed a car they saw driving at a high rate of speed from the scene.

A passenger eventually bailed out of the car and ran, eluding officers, the 19-year-old driver was arrested after he was found to have two guns in the car.

Police on Monday could not say if the two guns were used in the earlier shooting.

The 17-year-old victim found at the scene was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be in serious but stable condition.

A young man, who identified himself to FOX 8 News as his brother, said the victim was gong to be ok.

A second 16-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital from a nearby residence. Police say he was shot in both of his legs.