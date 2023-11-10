QUEENSLAND, Australia (WJW) – An enraged bull charged at an officer who responded to a livestock truck rollover.

It happened in Australia in July, but police just released the video this week.

The video shows three officers gathered around the overturned truck, assessing the situation.

Suddenly, without warning, the bull charges at one of the officers, violently ramming into him and stomping on him.

Miraculously, the officer managed to survive the brutal attack due to the protection provided by his Integrated Load Bearing Vest (ILBV), police say.

“Without it, the officer could have suffered life-threatening injuries or worse,” it said in a press release.

“Obviously the policing job is pretty diverse – you never know what you’re going to get on a day-to-day basis. But that was pretty unexpected, and I’ll admit, it was a bit of a shock,” the officer said after the incident.