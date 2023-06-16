FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Trees were snapped like toothpicks, power lines were mangled and if you had a chainsaw, it was used in Huron County on Friday.

“I mean, we have been through some storms, but this was beyond anything I have been through,” said a resident from Fairfield Township.

The mess being described is part of the powerful storm that ripped through most of Northeast Ohio Thursday night. Fairfield Township was one of the hardest areas hit by the storm.

“I’m 73 years old and I have never seen anything like that,” said longtime fire chief Ed Eden. “There are buildings completely gone, out barns, set ups. I mean, it’s millions of dollars that you are not going to see back.”

However, no matter who you talked with in Fairfield, everyone seemed to say the same thing. They felt lucky no one was seriously hurt by this unforgettable storm, which rocked their small town to its core.

“We can repair barns and stuff, but we can’t repair your life if you get killed,” said a resident.