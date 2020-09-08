Building closed but the learning continues as Carrollton elementary shuts its doors due to heat

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WJW) – Carrollton Elementary School students will be learning remotely Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district has closed the elementary school building due to heat, combined with a lack of air conditioning and the statewide mask mandate that requires students to also wear masks.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is forecasting temperatures in the middle 80s with increasing humidity.

Principal Matthew Nicholas alerted parents in a message.

Several Northeast Ohio school districts don’t have air conditioning and had to include the heat index as part of their safety plan for starting the school year amid the coronavirus.

Carrollton says a few people in the district have also tested positive for coronavirus, but reports all safety precautions are being followed.

The elementary school is scheduled to reopen Thursday.