(WJW) – Build-A-Bear has launched a new bear with world-famous drag queen and Emmy-award-winning entertainment mogul RuPaul.

The bear comes with a blonde wig, a gold sequin dress, and gold pumps and includes the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ logo on the bear’s paw.

“Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear’s signature wig and gold sequin dress included,” the listing says on the Build-A-Bear website.

“Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen.”

“RuPaul Bear is ready for any Eleganza Extravaganza thanks to her signature wig, gold sequin dress and matching shoes included in this glamazon gift set.”

The bear is being sold on an 18+ section of the website and retails for $56.