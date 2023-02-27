CLEVELAND (WJW) – A brand known for its long-time quality and reliability is looking to redefine itself.

“The brand is not for your older person anymore,” Michael Abraham, owner of Nick Abraham Buick-GMC said. “It’s from 18 years old all the way to 80 years old.”

Gone are the big boat-style vehicles that you took a trip around town in with your grandmother. Arrived are four new, sharp SUVs packed with technology that includes: WiFi, built-in Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto, a head-up display and a wireless phone charging system.

Abraham said the Auto Show is a great place to showcase their forward-thinking lineup.

“It’s a great thing for northeastern Ohio and all the local businesses,” Abraham said. “Creates such excitement for people. March is the beginning of the selling season, and the Auto Show kicks that off.”

Two of Buick’s top models are the 2023 Enclave Avenir and Envision Avenir.

“Some of these cars even come with massage seats, 360-surround vision, the whole nine,” Nick Abraham Buick GMC Specialist Michael Scagliozzo said. “This car is going to come with every single feature plus the rich garnet paint that you can only get on the Avenir.”

Abraham Buick GMC views the Auto Show as a launching pad for big sales opportunities.

“With March Madness coming up, Buick is going to be sponsoring that, so the incentives that they’re going to be rolling out are going to be getting a lot better,” Scagliozzo said.

For all those reasons Abraham Buick GMS is hopeful crowds young and old will give Buick a shot.

“Nick Abraham has been in business for almost 40 years,” Abraham said. “We have a great reputation in the only way we have that reputation is because we have great customers, and we do what we say.”

The Cleveland Auto Show continues through Sunday, more information on tickets and brand offerings can be found here.