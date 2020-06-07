1  of  4
Buffalo Zoo asks for help in finding red-footed tortoise that was abducted last week

Photo courtesy Buffalo Zoo/Twitter

BUFFALO, New York (WJW) — A red-footed tortoise was stolen from the Buffalo Zoo last Tuesday, authorities report.

The Buffalo Police Department was called to the zoo to investigate, WIBV News in Buffalo reported, after a person allegedly broke into the facility, assaulted a security guard and made off with the tortoise.

The zoo took to Twitter last week, sharing the news that they’re working with local authorities to make sure that the tortoise named Red returns safely.

The investigation is reportedly still ongoing and people with any information are asked to call the Buffalo Police Department at (716) 847-2255.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The zoo is currently closed due to the coronavirus shutdown.

