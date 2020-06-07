Buffalo Zoo asks for help in finding red-footed tortoise that was abducted last week

BUFFALO, New York (WJW) — A red-footed tortoise was stolen from the Buffalo Zoo last Tuesday, authorities report.
The Buffalo Police Department was called to the zoo to investigate, WIBV News in Buffalo reported, after a person allegedly broke into the facility, assaulted a security guard and made off with the tortoise.
The zoo took to Twitter last week, sharing the news that they’re working with local authorities to make sure that the tortoise named Red returns safely.
In our Buffalo Zoo community, we share both the highs and lows. Today we’re sad to report that Red, the red-footed tortoise was stolen from Rainforest Falls during an incident at the Zoo last night. We’re working closely with the BPD to ensure her safe return. pic.twitter.com/YTqQSnlL9C— buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) June 3, 2020
The investigation is reportedly still ongoing and people with any information are asked to call the Buffalo Police Department at (716) 847-2255.
The zoo is currently closed due to the coronavirus shutdown.