ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WJW) — The National Weather Service is predicting a “paralyzing” snowfall for the Buffalo, New York, area continuing through 1 p.m. Sunday, kickoff time for the Cleveland Browns‘ game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Some areas of Northeast Ohio are also getting a significant amount of snowfall, with Lake effect snow in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula expected throughout the day Thursday.

Buffalo is expecting much more snow, with nearly 45 inches of lake effect snow through early Sunday, just down I-90 on Lake Erie.

Buffalo snowfall forecast through early Sunday. Yes, that is 45"+ @fox8news pic.twitter.com/sPlaLtC4GN — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) November 17, 2022

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team has prepared for wintry conditions in Buffalo.

“When weather is going to be a factor as it might be, you’re always thinking about having plays you might turn to should it be a major factor,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Jacoby [Brissett] played in a whiteout in this stadium in 2017, so he’s used to it.”

“Yeah, I remember vividly walking in after warm-ups and walking back out for the game. I was walking next to Paul Certizio, our security director, and I saw the amount of snow already in that amount of time that had lapsed between going in and coming back out and I turned to him and I said, ‘Is this normal?’” Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said about the snowfall in 2017.

The NFL said it is monitoring the weather and has been in contact with both the Browns and the Bills, a spokesperson told FOX 8 Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott said, “I know our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before. We’ve been through it before and we handled it well. So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that. And then the football team has to get ready to play a game and execute. So it’s a good team coming in here.”

Travel is expected to be an issue for fans planning to attend the game Sunday. Major roadways could be rendered impassable and visibility could be “completely reduced,” with snow blowing across roadways by gusts of wind that could reach 35 mph. Interstate 90, the main route from Ohio to the Buffalo area, is right through the storm’s path.

“The guys are prepared for it if that’s what it ends up being. But you can’t spend too much time worrying about that,” Stefanski said.

There’s also a chance for a rare thundersnow, when thunder and lightning accompany a snowstorm. But back home in Cleveland, Sunday is expected to be much milder, with little snowfall.

Below is a live blog on road conditions, school closures, and other snow-related conditions:

When asked if he is worried about players getting to practice Thursday and Friday, McDermott said, “I know our team is in communication with the NFL. They’ve been through it before. We’ve been through it before and it handled it well. So full confidence in our team that’s working behind the scenes on that. And then the football team has to get ready to play a game and execute. So it’s a good team coming in here.”