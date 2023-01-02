CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.

With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds later, collapsed on the field and wasn’t appearing to be moving. He was later taken out in an ambulance. ESPN commentators reported that medical personnel was giving him CPR on the field.

Multiple Bills players appeared to be emotional on the field during the ordeal.

This is now the second time a Bills player has had to be taken off the field in an ambulance this season. In Week 2 against Tennessee, cornerback Dane Johnson had to be taken out in an ambulance after a neck injury.

Moments later, Bills coach Sean McDermott pulled the team off the field and the game has been temporarily suspended.

Bengals players are now joining Bills players at midfield as Hamlin goes into the ambulance pic.twitter.com/PaoiUbbB8r — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 3, 2023