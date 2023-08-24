*Attached video: Cleveland Browns Muni Lot rules

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you like to represent the Cleveland Browns, Bud Light has the perfect beer can for you.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL and the company is now releasing limited edition team cans and packaging across the league, including the Cleveland Browns.

Browns fans can cheer on their favorite team while representing Orange and Brown, even on their beer cans.

These new packs are available now for purchase at participating retailers in Cleveland.

Week 1 of the NFL season begins for the Cleveland Browns on September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.