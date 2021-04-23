Bucyrus police: Suspect confessed to assaulting man who was later found dead

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — Bucyrus police arrested a man they say admitted to assaulting his roommate two days before he was found dead in his apartment.

Police say on Thursday they received a wellness check call to an apartment on West Mansfield Street and found a 53-year-old man dead; his name has not yet been released.

A 28-year-old man, who also lived in the apartment, was brought to the Crawford County Jail for questioning, where he admitted to assaulting the man on Tuesday, according to a joint release from Bucyrus police and the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined the man’s death to be a homicide, the release says.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office says it will file murder charges in Crawford County Municipal Court.