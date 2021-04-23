Bucyrus police: Suspect confessed to assaulting man who was later found dead

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — Bucyrus police arrested a man they say admitted to assaulting his roommate two days before he was found dead in his apartment.

Police say on Thursday they received a wellness check call to an apartment on West Mansfield Street and found a 53-year-old man dead; his name has not yet been released.

A 28-year-old man, who also lived in the apartment, was brought to the Crawford County Jail for questioning, where he admitted to assaulting the man on Tuesday, according to a joint release from Bucyrus police and the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined the man’s death to be a homicide, the release says.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office says it will file murder charges in Crawford County Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral