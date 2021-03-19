Bucyrus man arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW)- A Crawford County man is out on bond after being arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot on the nation’s Capitol.

Ethan Seitz, 31, of Bucyrus, faces a number of federal charges for allegedly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Ethan Seitz arrest ( courtesy: US Attorneys Office)

Ethan Seitz arrest ( courtesy: US Attorneys Office)



According to the criminal complaint, Seitz’s Facebook account contained messages showing him admitting to entering the building. Prosecutors said they have obtained video footage showing him inside the Capitol.

Federal investigators said there is also a YouTube video describing how a group of rioters pushed through a door into the building.

The criminal complaint references Seitz’ Facebook page and messages between him and other individuals. Investigators say the messages appear to detail some of the activities during the assault on the Capitol. The messages, according to the complaint, include references of people pushing and communication indicating Seitz and others came to Washington D.C. to “stop the steal”

Seitz is charged with the following:

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) – Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority;

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) – Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority;

40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) – Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds;

Ethan Seitz is due back in federal court March 24.