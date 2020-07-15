Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival canceled due to coronavirus spread

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony cancellation.

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – After voting to go ahead with the 2020 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, the festival board has changed that decision.

The board initially voted last week to proceed with the festival, saying they wanted to provide a sense or normalcy.

Since that announcement, the board says in a statement that it received a lot of community feedback and had new discussions with local leaders and the Crawford County Health Department.

Now, the board says they have decided to cancel the festival.

“The safety of our community is important to us. For those of you who were against having the festival, we listened to your comments and took your concerns to heart. For those who were in favor of the festival, we appreciate your support and pledge to come back better than ever,” the board said in a statement.

They say they are moving forward with plans for the 2021 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, scheduled for August 19, 20, 21.

“Until then, we wish you all the best in health and safety, and we ask that you all be kind to one another.”