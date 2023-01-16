ABOVE: Watch Ohio State University freshmen standouts Brice Sensabaugh and Cotie McMahon play a little game of O-H-I-O (think H-O-R-S-E) while reveling a fun facts about themselves.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has played 18 and won 18 in the 2022-23 season and have finally moved up into the top-two.
The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0) are now the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press poll just one spot behind undefeated No. 1 South Carolina. The former No. 2 team Stanford dropped to No. 4 after a Sunday loss to USC, the second this season for the Cardinal. No. 3 LSU round out the top three places with the Tigers, Gamecocks, and OSU all sitting at 18-0. \
This is the highest the OSU women have been ranked in its program’s history.
OSU had one game this past week, a Thursday victory over Nebraska 76-67 in Lincoln that was spearheaded by a 25-point performance from Rebecca Mikulasikova.
Next up is a Thursday evening home game against the Big Ten’s last-place team Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. After that, Ohio State will face No. 10 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana.
AP Poll (Jan. 16, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Ohio State
|3
|LSU
|4
|Stanford
|5
|UCONN
|6
|Indiana
|7
|Notre Dame
|8
|Utah
|9
|UCLA
|10
|Iowa
|11
|Maryland
|11
|Virginia Tech
|13
|Duke
|14
|Michigan
|15
|Oklahoma
|16
|Gonzaga
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|Iowa State
|19
|Arizona
|20
|NC State
|21
|Illinois
|22
|Villanova
|23
|Oregon
|24
|Colorado
|25
|Texas