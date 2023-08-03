*Above video is a previous story about Ohio babies involved in Buckeyes rivalry*

CHICAGO (AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ sports teams, including it’s football team, play teams like the Badgers and Huskies, now they could possibly play teams called the Ducks and Huskies.

Big Ten presidents are discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 conference continues to crumble, two people familiar with the conversations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal deliberations.

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Washington Huskies would be the primary targets if the conference decides to make a move, one of the people said.

Yahoo Sports first reported the Big Ten was exploring the potential of adding more Pac-12 schools.

The Pac-12 is down to nine schools seemingly committed beyond this year, with Southern California and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 to make it a 16-team, coast-to-coast conference.

“The Big Ten Conference is still focused on integration of USC and UCLA, but it’s also the commissioner’s job to keep chancellors and presidents informed about new developments as they occur,” the Big Ten said in a statement Wednesday.

The Big Ten has been reluctant to add more schools because they won’t increase the value of the seven-year, $7 billion media rights deals with Fox, CBS and NBC that begin this season.