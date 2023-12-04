COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another Buckeyes offensive player announced his intentions to transfer away from Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Senior OSU receiver Julian Fleming announced he will enter the transfer portal and look to play at a new school for his final year of eligibility.

“I want to thank Ohio State and all the amazing people who were apart of my rollercoaster of a journey,” wrote Fleming in a statement on social media. “Playing in Columbus has truly been one of the greatest times of my life and I want to take the time to thank the entire Buckeyes nation for all the support!”

Fleming joined the football team in 2020 from Catawissa, Pennsylvania and played four seasons for the Scarlet & Grey. He caught 79 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

Monday was a busy day in the OSU transfer portal, headlined by starting quarterback Kyle McCord announcing his departure. According to on3.com, McCord, along with receivers Fleming and Evan Pryor and cornerback Jyaire Brown, are among the Ohio State players to enter the transfer portal. Last week, former four-star recruit DE Omari Abor also announced he was leaving.