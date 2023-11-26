COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s regular season is over after losing 30-24 to Michigan in Ann Arbor. That loss also meant a significant drop in the rankings for the Buckeyes as they sit out from Championship Saturday.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 6 in the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls, a four place drop after being ranked 2nd before playing the Wolverines. Among the four one-loss teams in contention to make the College Football Playoff, OSU is ranked second ahead of Texas and Alabama but behind Oregon.

The Buckeyes are likely to be among the first two teams out when the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings are announced on Tuesday night.

Another Ohio school joined the AP rankings with the Toledo Rockets coming in at No. 23 after an 11-1 regular season. Toledo will face the Miami RedHawks on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Associated Press Poll (Nov. 26, 2023)

1 Georgia (52) 2 Michigan (10) 3 Washington 4 Florida State 5 Oregon 6 Ohio State 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Missouri 10 Penn State 11 Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma 13 LSU 14 Arizona 15 Louisville 16 Notre Dame 17 Tulane 18 Iowa 19 Oklahoma State 20 Liberty 21 NC State 22 Oregon State 23 Toledo 24 James Madison 25 SMU

Coaches Poll (Nov. 26, 2023)

1 Georgia (59) 2 Michigan (4) 3 Washington 4 Florida State 5 Oregon 6 Ohio State 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Missouri 10 Penn State 11 Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma 13 LSU 14 Louisville 15 Arizona 16 Notre Dame 17 Iowa 18 Tulane 19 Oklahoma State 20 NC State 21 Oregon State 22 Liberty 23 Tennessee 24 SMU 25 James Madison

The Buckeyes will root for chaos this weekend as they hope a string of upsets could put them in the College Football Playoff. Each of the power five conference championship games will effect the playoff picture and upsets in a majority of them could slingshot OSU back into the top four.

Sunday at noon will be the announcement of the final four-team playoff before the CFP expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. If the Buckeyes miss the playoff, they will likely play in the Orange Bowl.

2023 Power Five conference championship games

Pac-12: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington (FRI Dec. 1, 8 p.m.)

Big 12: No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas (SAT Dec. 2, 12 p.m.)

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (SAT Dec. 2, 4 p.m.)

Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 18 Iowa (SAT Dec. 2, 8 p.m.)

ACC: No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State (SAT Dec. 2, 8 p.m.)