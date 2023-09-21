COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Many college football fans and members of the sports media consider it the biggest game this weekend.

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) travels to play No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

One of the most important nonconference games of the season on a day full of big games matches top-10 teams with designs on the College Football Playoff. A win here is a big step toward that goal; a loss is not insurmountable.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, runs after a catch as Western Kentucky linebacker Desmyn Baker defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

This is the fifth straight time since 1996 that two of college football’s biggest brands will meet while both are ranked in the top 10. The Buckeyes have won five straight in the series, including 21-10 last year in Columbus. Their last loss to the Irish was in 1936.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, who already has 13 touchdown passes, will go against an Ohio State defense that has allowed a total of 20 points through three games. Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord has found a nice rhythm with six TD passes the last two weeks.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. can elbow his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation with another big outing against a Top 25 opponent under the lights in prime time. He’s gone over 100 yards in receptions in three of his last four games against the Top 25, including two straight. He caught six touchdowns in those four games.

___