Buckeye Local Schools lifting its mask mandate

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Buckeye Local Schools will lift its current mask mandate, effective Friday afternoon.

In an email to FOX 8 Superintendent Jeff Harrison said the “mandate to require masks was put in place temporarily for two weeks, starting Jan. 3, to combat a post-winter break spike in cases.”

According to an agenda published on the district’s website, Buckeye Local Schools’ Board of Education held a COVID-19 and mask requirement discussion at its most recent meeting on Monday, Jan. 11.

Thursday, Harrison told FOX 8 the decision to lift the mask mandate was based on the urging of local health professionals, who the district has been working with since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The mask-required mandate was always intended to be temporary and we will be returning to our mask optional policy,” said Harrison.

FOX 8 asked about the current number of COVID-19 cases amongst Buckeye Local Schools’ students and staff.

According to Harrison, the number of positive cases being reported (214 students and 37 staff) are totals for the entire year and are not reflective of the current case count in the district.

“We are continuing to trace and track our numbers and are ready to make adjustments to our masking protocol as needed,” Harrison said.