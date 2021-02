MARION, Ohio (WJW) – Buckeye Chuck says we’re going to see an early spring.

He made his prediction Tuesday morning from Marion, Ohio.

Chuck has been forecasting since the 1970s.

He predicted an early spring in 2020 and 2019 as well.

Punxsutawney Phil disagreed and predicted six more weeks of winter.

FOX 8’s Scott Sabol agrees with Phil.

