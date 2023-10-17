*Attached video: Fall Foliage at Cleveland Metroparks

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The 2023 Buckeye Book Fair is back this fall, celebrating Ohio authors, illustrators and reading.

Back for it’s 36th year, the Buckeye Book Fair is a great place for people of all ages to meet authors, buy books, and learn. It will be held on November 4 at the Greystone Event Center on 50 Riffel Road in Wooster, according to the Buckeye Book Fair website.

The Buckeye Book Fair has become a beloved tradition in Ohio after it was founded in the 1980s. It even drawn New York Times Bestselling illustrators like Richard Cowdrey and award-winning authors like Dandi Daley Mackall.

The Buckeye Book Fair offers all things books, from nonfiction to fiction, children’s books to young adult novels, and more.

Both established and emerging authors will show off their talents, “embodying the spirit of Ohio’s vibrant literary community,” the Buckeye Book Fair website says.

2023 Author and Illustrator Presentations:

9:40 a.m. – Creative Movement with Connie Bergstein Dow

10 a.m. – Coffee & Conversation with Thao Thai

11 a.m. – Footprints in Time: Hiking, Preservation, & Mythical Landscapes – Panel with Jeff Alt, Mary Kay Carson, Dianna Rhyan, and Jade Rush

11:30 a.m. – In the Heart of Ohio: A Journey with Governor Richard F. Celeste

12 p.m. – Kicking off the Conversation: Sports Panel with Marc Bona, Scott Burson, Kelcey Ervick, David Lee Morgan, Jr., and Sam Smathers

12:30 p.m. – Drawing Life: Kelcey Ervick’s Journey in Graphic Memoir with ‘Keeper

1 p.m. – Artistic Showdown: Jerzy Drozd vs. Merrell Rainey Draw Along

1:30 p.m. – On Freedom Road: David Goodrich’s Journey on the Underground Railroad by Bicycle

2 p.m. – The Unveiling of Poe: Exploring the Mystery Behind Edgar Allen Poe’s Demise

2:30 p.m. – Writers Unveiled: A Journey into the Craft of Storytelling with Kristy Boyce, Ashley Aya Ferguson, Jonathan Knight, Julie Ann Lindsey, Jessica Stawser, and Brianna Wilkoff

3 p.m. Whodunnit & Why: Mystery with Master Storytellers Linda Castillo, Shelley Costa, Amanda Flower, Anastasia Hastings, Anna Lee Huber, Katheryn Long, and Abby Vandiver

3:30 p.m. – Young Voices, Bold Choices: YA Authors Unleash Their Sass

For full details about the Buckeye Book Fair and to see a full list of this year’s authors and illustrators, click here.