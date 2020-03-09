Buckeye battleground: Fight for the Democrat nomination comes to Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - Ohio's primary isn't until March 17, but both democratic candidates will try to woo voters Tuesday.

Both Sen. Sanders and Joe Biden are holding rallies in Cleveland.

Sen. Sanders will hold an event at the Huntington Convention Center.

You can RSVP for that event here.

Biden will hold a campaign event at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center.

You can RSVP for that event here.

The next big prize in the race for the Democratic nomination comes Tuesday.

6 states will hold primaries. Michigan has the most delegates up for grabs.

Sanders won Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington in 2016, with Missouri and Mississippi going to Hillary Clinton.

According to NPR, Joe Biden leads the delegate count with 664.

Sanders is close behind with 573.

The number to secure the nomination for the Democratic Party is 1,991.