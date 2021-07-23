Buck Moon will shine bright tonight — and it could be an unusual color. Here’s what to know…

(WJW) — The July full moon, the Buck Moon, will be visible in all its glory Friday night.

When to watch

The Buck Moon will shine opposite the sun at 10:37 p.m. Eastern time.

The moon actually appeared full Thursday and will also appear full through Sunday morning.

According to Live Science, the moon may actually look orange — most brightly during sunrise and sunset — due to hazy smoke in the skies from wildfires in the West.

What is it?

According to NASA, the name Buck Moon originated due to the time of year. In early summer, the new antlers of buck deer push through. NASA says it’s also known as the Thunder Moon due to early summer’s frequent storms.

Next up: Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is active and will be so through Aug. 24. The peak time will be either the early morning of Aug. 12 or the early morning of Aug. 13.

The meteor shower can produce up to 100 visible meteors an hour at the peak, according to NASA.

Jupiter and Saturn

It will soon be prime time for Jupiter and Saturn watching.

According to NASA, Saturn will be at its closest and brightest on Aug. 2. Jupiter will be at its closest and brightest on Aug. 19. Both will appear to shift toward the west over the coming months, meaning they’ll be visible earlier in the evening.

NASA says with clear skies and a telescope, Jupiter’s four moons, Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io will also be visible. So will Saturn’s rings and largest moon, Titan.