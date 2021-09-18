Bubble blast run held in memory of former FOX 8 reporter Kathleen DePiero raises money for YMCA

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — One of FOX 8’s own was remembered Saturday morning in a memorial run/walk event in North Royalton.

Officially called the 2021 Bubble Blast Kathleen DePiero Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk, the event raised funds for the North Royalton Family Y to help area kids and children have the opportunity to be involved with the YMCA’s leagues, lessons and other programming.

The event, which kicked off at 8 a.m., was the sixth iteration of the event. This year, more than $12,000 was raised for the YMCA.

WJW photo

DePiero, who passed away in 2017, was a longtime advocate for area youth and was a board member for the Y.