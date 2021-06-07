Brunswick woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP/WJW) — A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck says 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital.

She was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

The park said in a Facebook post Friday that after the woman was found, EMTs arrived three minutes later and began to render first aid.

A full inspection of the ride was performed, “and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the post states.