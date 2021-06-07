Brunswick woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park ride

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP/WJW) — A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck says 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital.

She was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

The park said in a Facebook post Friday that after the woman was found, EMTs arrived three minutes later and began to render first aid.

A full inspection of the ride was performed, “and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the post states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral