Brunswick twin sisters collecting face masks to distribute throughout school district

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick High School sophomores, Meghan and Monica Kellem, have organized a grassroots collection drive to help protect their fellow students and the community from coronavirus.

“We definitely want to support as many people as we can, we’re starting local for now,” said Meghan.

The state has mandated masks for all students K-12, and while the district recently announced they will be beginning the school year virtually, that hasn’t stopped these twin sisters from giving back.

“There’s so much negativity and there are so many people struggling right now and even though school’s online, people are still in need,” said Monica. Her sister adding, “Kids still need masks, all of us do, so I think we need to be responsible about wearing them and keeping our community safe so they can go back to the way things were.”

“Masks for Class” was inspired by other philanthropic efforts the girls have participated in.

“After doing other charities like Stuff the Bus and Coats for Kids, we know that we want to reach out to our community and really help share some positivity,” explained Meghan.

They put out a collection box at Great Scott’s Bakery located at 5286 Center Road in Brunswick.

“I’m pretty happy with what we’ve got, but of course we can always want more and we could always do better so I’m just hoping that more people come in,” Monica said.

She says they accept any type of mask.

“They can be disposable, they can be cloth, they can wrap around the head or they can go around the ears, as long as they cover the face in a way a mask would and they are not used,” she said.

In addition to Great Scott’s, other collection points include Key Profits at 1077 Pearl Road and Hope Church at 1905 Pearl Road.

“We wanted to encompass all of Brunswick with the different locations that we chose and we know that these businesses have been very helpful the past times we’ve done collections and drives,” said Meghan.

They’re working with the district on distribution details that haven’t yet been finalized.

“We’ve definitely gotten a lot of support throughout our community from parents, fellow students, even teachers have reached out to us,” she said.

Collections end at the bakery and Key Profits on August 24 and at the church on August 30, but the journey has been rewarding.

“I’m really excited that we’ve been able to help bring Brunswick together through charity and I hope that we can continue doing that,” she said.

