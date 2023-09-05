BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A local teenager will be back on America’s Got Talent live on Tuesday night!

Summer Rios, a 19-year-old from Brunswick, made her first appearance on AGT in August, where she wowed the judges.

Before her first AGT performance, Rios told the judges she’s been singing since she was 4 years old and is currently a manager at Pizza Hut.

“I’m hoping that this will get me out of pizza cutting and pizza making,” Rios said.

Rios sang “Something in the Orange” by Zack Bryan and got a huge applause.

After the appearance, Howie Mandel said, “You know Summer, I think you should be doing this, more than slicing pizza. I feel like we just got a peek at what you can do and you needed to just open this door a crack, and you’ve opened it more than a crack to just take off.”

Heidi Klum also said she loved the performance.

“You have a beautiful, beautiful tone in your voice. I think it was absolutely incredible,” Klum told Rios.

Judge Sofía Vergara said, “Your voice is spectacular. You belong on a stage, don’t waste more time. Live your best life. Don’t be scared anymore.”

“Summer, what a great, great choice of song. I think every single person in this room wanted you to do well. We all like you,” Simon Cowell said.

After all of the judges said their praises, Rios got four yeses to move on to the next round of AGT.

She gave a heart to the judges before running off stage and then jumping in circles.

“I did that! Oh, woah, dude, this is real!” Rios told AGT host Terry Crews.

The next episode of American’s Got Talent will be live on NBC Tuesday at 8 p.m.