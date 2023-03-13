MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A swift verdict was handed down in Medina County for a teen accused of killing his 18-year-old Brunswick High School girlfriend just days before graduation last May.

After a five day trial, 19-year-old Logan Robertson was found guilty of murdering Alyssa Pinardo Monday, the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office said, along with a 3-year gun specification.

During the trial Robertson said the fatal shooting was an accident, yet the jury deliberated for mere hours before choosing to convict him.

Logan Robertson



Alyssa Pinardo remembered with butterfly release (WJW)

Robertson was then sentenced to 15 years to life, the maximum possible, along with the added three years.

Pinardo’s father Nick told FOX 8 he was grateful for the verdict.