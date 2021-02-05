Brunswick teen becomes first female Eagle Scout in Great Trails Scout Council

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick teen has achieved a very unique honor by becoming the first female in the Great Trails Scout Council to become an Eagle Scout.

Gabby Foust grew up in a scouting household. She had three older brothers who were all heavily involved in scouting and her mother, Ginger, is a troop leader and scoutmaster.

“I think it’s more that scouting picked me I was far too young to choose the scouting lifestyle and I just grew into it,” Fouts said.

While scouting has always been apart of her life, Foust couldn’t participate until the Boy Scouts of America changed the rules and allowed older girls to get involved in scouting.

And, by that time, she was in high school she thought she had aged out of scouting. However, that wasn’t the case.

“It was my senior year that I found out that I could be a scout. It literally happened in a span of months,” Foust told FOX 8. “In October I was crying at my job that I could never be an Eagle Scout and then in December I was crying that I’ll have a chance to be an Eagle Scout.”

A change in the age limit in 2019 allowed Foust and so many other older girls a chance to get into scouting and work hard to make eagle.

She became laser-focused on becoming an Eagle Scout and began to earn merit badges to so she could qualify for eagle.

She worked with Cub Scouts over the summer at camp and worked on merit badges in her spare time. She also juggled her first year at Kent State University, a pandemic, and a job to achieve her goal.

Even though it was difficult, Foust’s parents say she would not be deterred.

“I really expected to see her shine, to advance and have no problems. What I didn’t expect is the magnitude that she’d do it with,” Ginger Foust said.

Foust will be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on February 8.

She hopes her achievement will show other girls the path to walk as they strive for eagle.

“Scouting is amazing. I’m not asking you to love scouting. I’m asking you to give it a chance, and I hope they see that scouting is worth it,” she told FOX 8.

Foust was also one of the first members of Brunswick’s first all-female Boy Scout chapter Troop 7407.

