BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death that happened Friday evening.

The district issued a statement to families saying this tragic loss will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on their students, families and staff.

“Every student in our district is a valued, cherished member of our BCSD family. Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn. Please keep the loved ones of this student in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement says in part.

A well-trained crisis response team is in place working to ensure students and staff have the support needed to help them through this loss. This team will be available for students and staff on Monday in the Student Center.

FOX 8 reached out to authorities for more details.