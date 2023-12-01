BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A Brunswick school employee was placed on administrative leave after officials say she was arrested Friday morning.

According to the Brunswick City School District, special education coordinator Leann Alferio, 42, was arrested “for an incident unrelated to school district business.”

Elyria Municipal Court documents say Alferio is charged with interception of wire, oral or electronic communications. FOX 8 reached out to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

“Ms. Alferio was immediately placed on administrative leave in order to provide the district

with the time and space to understand what had occurred,” the school district said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one concern.”

Alferio is being held in the Lorain County Jail.