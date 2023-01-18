CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two large water main breaks and a power outage are causing issues for some Northeast Ohio communities that could last until Thursday.

Brunswick City Schools and St. Ambrose Catholic School are closed out of an abundance of caution that organism that could make people sick might have gotten into the water.

The Cleveland Water Department has issued a boil alert for residents south of Drake Road in Strongsville, Brunswick and part of North Royalton due to the water main break on Drake Road near Saratoga Trail. It’s possible the boil alert could last through Thursday morning.

Residents in this area might notice dirty water now that the water mains have been repaired.

You are urged to used bottled water. If using tap water, Cleveland Water says to run it for three minutes then boil for at least one minute before using it to cook, drink or brush your teeth.

It’s ok to shower and do laundry after flushing brown water out of the system.

Cleveland Water says they have no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The boil alert is just a precaution.

Water filters certified to remove lead have been provided for anyone living close to the water main break because a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water is possible.

Click here to find out more about the water main break impacting the water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest developments.