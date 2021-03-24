Brunswick police look for source of repeated bomb threats

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Three schools in Brunswick have received bomb threats over the last 6 weeks.

The most recent happened at Memorial Elementary School Monday, according to Brunswick police.

The school was evacuated while law enforcement searched the building.

Nothing was found.

The circumstances are similar to bomb threats called into Brunswick Middle School on February 10 and March 12, police say.

Police believe the call is computer generated from an internet phone number.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brunswick Police Department at (330)225-9111.