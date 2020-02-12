Brunswick police look for owner of blind dog

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– The Brunswick Police Department is looking for the owner of a blind dog that fell into a window well.

The English bull dog was rescued an 18-inch basement window well of a house on Westchester Drive on Wednesday. Brunswick animal control said the pup was found with a leash, but no tags or a microchip.

(Photo courtesy: Brunswick police)

(Photo courtesy: Brunswick police)

(Photo courtesy: Brunswick police)

(Photo courtesy: Brunswick police)

According to animal control, the dog has not been cared for properly and needs medical attention. An animal rescue group will assist in getting it care.

Anyone with information on the owner should call animal control at 330-225-9111 or email mkellums@brunswick.oh.us