Brunswick police ask for help identifying man who approached several children, offered them money

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Brunswick are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly spoke with several children, offering some of them money this week.

According to a post on Facebook, Brunswick police say at around 4:43 p.m. on March 11, officers were called to the 4200 block of Magnolia Drive.

The man was driving what’s believed to be a white Honda Accord with a sunroof. He was reportedly engaging several children in conversation. The man also reportedly offered some of them money, at which time they left the driveway area and reported the encounter to their parents.

The man is described as being white with dark hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and possibly glasses.

The man fled the area in his vehicle toward Pearl Road following the interaction.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle is asked to call Brunswick police at 330-225-9111.