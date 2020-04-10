Brunswick police arrest two for shoplifting, violating ‘Stay at Home’ order

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police have charged two people for allegedly shoplifting from Giant Eagle and violating the “Stay at Home” order.

According to the department, officers responded to the grocery store on Center Road on April 9. Upon arrival, they found both suspects in a vehicle along with stolen items.

Police say in addition to the theft charge, they are also being cited for disobeying the “Stay at Home” order along with other criminal violations.

No other information on the individuals was released.