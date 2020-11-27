Brunswick officers honored for saving the life of a man who crashed car during a chase

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brunswick Police Department is honoring two of its officers.

Officers Steven Szuter and Jeff Holub attempted to stop a driver on October 10 who didn’t have a license plate on his vehicle in the 3700 block of Center Rd.

According to police, the driver would not pull over and the officers followed the vehicle into Akron.

The vehicle crashed near the Copley Rd. exit on I-77 south and the car caught fire.

The driver couldn’t get out, and the officers pulled him from the vehicle.

The driver was hospitalized. Charges are pending.

Officers Szuter and Holub were presented with Life Saving Awards.

Brunswick police say it’s Officer Szuter’s fourth time to receive the award.

