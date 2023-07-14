BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Five-year-old Dexter is a big baby.

But right now, he’s missing his time roaming around his backyard with his partner Roxy.

He hasn’t really been free to do that since July 5. That’s when their life in their peaceful backyard almost turned deadly.

“The sound was unreal — it was ear-piercing like dogs screaming,” said their owner, John Kotlin. ” “You could tell they were fighting by the time it happened. By the time I got over there, they were both wrestling.”

Both Roxy and Dexter were fighting for their lives against a coyote, John says he couldn’t believe it.

He had caught glimpses of them around his Brunswick neighborhood but never near the house, and certainly not in his fenced yard.

“I tried splitting them apart and that wasn’t working and, in the barn, we had metal concrete stakes, and when they were rolling I was beating the coyote,” he said. “I hate to say it that way, but I was beating the coyote, but that thing would not let go of my dog.”

John was bitten on his wrist and his hand and spent four days in the hospital after the wounds became infected.

Roxy was bitten severely in the chest and neck her skin ripped open. The seven-year-old pit bull mix is still in the hospital

Dexter’s head and face were bitten, and doctors managed to save his ear.

John still can’t believe it, and it’s changed their routine.

“We won’t let him out unless someone’s back here,” said John. “We used to just open the door, and they’d stay back here for hours. We don’t do that anymore.”

Coyotes have moved closer to living around people in recent years and usually avoid people and dogs. Attacks are rare, but they do happen.

John says there are a lot of wooded areas and a golf course near his home, and he says on most nights you can hear the coyotes howling from those areas.

He says he just wants to get the word out to everyone to be careful because if they can get into his yard, it’s possible that they could do the same elsewhere.

“There’s a lot of kids around here,” he said. “There’s a lot of people walking their babies, a lot of baby strollers with dogs. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s what you’re more worried about. Yeah, I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Animal control is working with state natural resources to see what can be done about the coyotes near the neighborhood.

John says he wanted to give a big thanks to the animal hospital in Fairview Park who he says saved the lives of both his dogs.

He says, with luck, Roxy will be able to come back home next week.