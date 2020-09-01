Brunswick K9 training park area now open thanks to Brady’s K9 Fund

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick City dog park has undergone a big makeover by a Strongsville boy who has been on a mission to help some of the bravest of dogs.

“The hardest part was doing the landscaping because it took a really long time,” said Brady Snakovsky.

Through his organization, Brady’s K9 Fund, he and mom Leah Tornabene have been providing ballistic vests for police K9s for the past two years.

“We wanted to expand our help for the police K9s and their handlers across northeast Ohio,” says Tornabene. “And we came up with the idea to give them a training area that they could come to whenever they wanted.”

10-year-old Snakovsky got help with some of the work from other kids as part of a prospective TV show.

“Brady was chosen to be on a series that airs kids helping kids in the community,” Tornabene says. “I think it’s gonna help spread the mission and I think more people will come to the dog park and use it.”

While the dog park and agility course are open to the general public almost every day, on Tuesdays it is reserved for police officers and their K9s and they say any police department can use it.

Inspired by what he saw in a TV show, Brady has provided ballistic vests for K9s in 23 states, Canada and Afghanistan.

In the future, Tornabene hopes to see participation from bigger businesses.

“A large donation could help so many officers and dogs across the U.S. quickly,” she says.

So far, Brady has donated 260 vests and counting raising more than $315,000.

“I’m proud of myself knowing that I protected a lot of dogs,” he says.

Sgt. Jon Page of the Brunswick police department says the park will be used for both large group training and individual work, adding that the variety of agilities will help keep things fresh for the dogs.

There are currently about 50 K9s on Brady’s waitlist for vests.

