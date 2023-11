BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW0) – A home in Brunswick was destroyed by a late-night fire.

Fire crews were called to the house in the 500 block of Maplewood Avenue shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the family got out safely. It took fire crews about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Images from the scene show a portion of the home completely gutted by the fire.

There’s been no word yet on what sparked the fire. No one was hurt.