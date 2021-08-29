Brunswick Hills police give warning after many houses egged

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Brunswick Hills Police Department issued a warning today after many houses were egged last night.

In a Facebook post, parents are reminded that this is their responsibility if they have a sleep over and the kids leave their yard.

They say that although most people think it is just egging, it’s actually a criminal offense of criminal mischief and possibly criminal damaging.

They also offered other reminders for homeowners and drivers:

Lock your vehicles and garages up as there have been a number of stolen vehicles and cars entered in surrounding areas, usually at night. Most of the time, vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside of them and valuables inside.

Slow down in developments, as you live there also. The department has received an increased amount of speeding complaints and complaints of not stopping for stop signs in Brunswick Hills Township Developments. Most of the time it is residents that live in the development or surrounding developments.

Call 330-225-9111 if your house or vehicle was egged and you would like a report it.