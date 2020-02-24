Brunswick Hills police identify driver who sped past school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK HILLS (WJW)- Brunswick Hills police have cited one of the drivers who was caught on video speeding past a school bus last week.

The video showed two drivers speeding past a stopped Brunswick City Schools yellow bus that was picking up a small child on State Route 303.

“What’s so disturbing about this is that you can even see the kid as he is approaching the bus, where he stops, like ‘this isn’t right, what’s that car doing,’” township Police Chief Tim Sopkovich told Fox 8 at the time.

On Monday morning, the police department posted on their Facebook page that the driver of the white Kia Soul has been identified and cited. They are still searching for other vehicle involved.

Police are concerned that if people continue to scoff at the law, there will be tragic consequences.

The one mile stretch of Center Road in Brunswick Hills Township where the lawbreakers were caught on camera, is considered one of the most dangerous in Medina County. Last year alone, there were 29 accidents reported on the road.

The township convinced the state of Ohio to conduct a traffic safety study, and in January the state reduced the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph on the stretch of roadway.