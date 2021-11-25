Brunswick Hills issues warning after Thanksgiving fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Brunswick Hills Fire Department issued a warning about cooking outdoors following a fire on Thanksgiving.

The department was called to a home on Woodcliff Circle at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in an attached garage. There was a significant amount of smoke so Brunswick Hills asked for help from the Brunswick and Hinkley Township fire departments..

The blaze was starting to move into the home’s main living area. It was under control shortly after noon, according to the fire department.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Brunswick Hills Fire Department would like to remind the public when cooking outside to ensure there is ample distance between your cooking appliance and any structure. It is recommended to have at least 10 feet,” the Brunswick Fire Department said.