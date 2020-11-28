Brunswick Hills Fire Department helps put out morning condo blaze

Brunswick Hills fire department/Facebook

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick Hills Fire Department helped put out a building fire Saturday morning.

The firefighters assisted the Brunswick City Fire Department with the blaze, which reportedly broke out at the Oxford Heights Condominiums on Bennington Boulevard. Photos of the fire’s aftermath show quite a bit of structural damage.

“We’re happy to report that everyone is okay,” the department said on Facebook (as seen below).

At this time, nothing more has been reported about the fire.

