Bruce Springsteen’s 1969 Chevy Chevelle now on view at Rock Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Any fan of a real “boss” vehicle, should check out the latest addition to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The car is a 1969 Chevy Chevelle, and it was previously owned by the one and only Bruce Springsteen.

The Rock Hall says the car is on loan from Toby Scott, who Springsteen gifted the sweet ride to back in 1988.

Scott, a sound engineer who worked on 18 of Springsteen’s records, told the Rock Hall that he and Springsteen drove around New Jersey many times in this car.

“Although not the inspiration for the song ‘Racing in the Street,’ [that song’s] opening lines describe it exactly: ‘I got a ’69 Chevy with a 396, Fuelie headers and a Hurst on the floor…,” Scott said in a statement.

The car is currently on display in the museum’s lower level. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and tickets still need to be purchased prior to visiting.

