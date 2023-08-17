Editor’s Note: The video above is about Bruce Springsteen memorabilia at the Rock Hall.

(WJW) – The Boss is on the mend.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, 73, and the E Street Band were scheduled to play a pair of concerts in Philadelphia this week.

Those shows have now been postponed.

Springsteen’s social media accounts said the singer had “taken ill.”

The shows that were scheduled for Wednesday, August 16 and Friday, August 18, have not been rescheduled yet, but Bruce’s team says details will be coming soon.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets,” Springsteen’s team said in a statement.

Springsteen and the E Street band are on a 2023 concert tour.

If the tour gets back on track as planned, they’ll be in Columbus in September, but that’s their only Ohio stop planned on the tour at this time.

The songwriter is expected to be touring through the end of 2023.