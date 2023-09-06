**Related Video Above: Ohio woman says scammer hacked her Facebook, tricked others with fake Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and canceling his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen, 73, announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

And while the artist and his E Street Band were just in Cleveland in April, big Northeast Ohio fans may have also had plans to see him in Pittsburgh and Columbus, where shows are affected this month.

Yes, postponed shows include scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey. A handful of August Springsteen shows were also canceled due to illness and the now-canceled Columbus show was also a reschedule from March.