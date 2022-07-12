CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Boss is coming to Cleveland. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be going on tour in 2023.

That includes a stop in Cleveland.

The concert is scheduled for April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

Cleveland is one of only 31 performances across the U.S. There’s also a show scheduled for Columbus. The band will then finish their tour in Europe.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band hasn’t toured in North America since September 2016.