(WJW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for our southern counties as temperatures drop into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

The Frost Advisory is in effect for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Richland, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is around the time of our average first frost so we are right on target.

Most places will be in the 40s this morning.

A bit warmer today, but not by much. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and a few lucky spots hit the 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds with quieter conditions. A few sprinkles are possible in Ashtabula, Lake and northern Geauga counties tonight, but most stay dry.

Shower coverage increases Thursday. A break Friday with more showers this weekend.

Temperatures trend toward average at the end of the week. Temperature forecast through the weekend:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

